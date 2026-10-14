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Gardaí assessing threatening emails sent to schools

The Department of Education and Youth says schools can continue to operate as normal unless otherwise advised by Gardaí, following threatening emails sent to a number of schools today.

The communications, which contain threats against school premises, are understood to have been received while schools were closed.

Questions have arisen over the content and timing of the messages, although their origin and credibility have yet to be established.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána confirmed that the contents and credibility of the communications are currently being assessed, and that officers are engaging with a number of educational establishments.

The Department of Education and Youth says it became aware of the emails today, Wednesday, October 14th, and has consulted with Gardaí.

It says any school that received a threatening email has been advised to call 999, report the matter and cooperate fully with Garda instructions.

That advice has been communicated to schools, boards of management, management bodies and unions.

The department says schools can continue to operate as normal unless otherwise directed by Gardaí.

It will continue to monitor the situation and issue further advice if required.

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