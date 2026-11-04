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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, November 4th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, November 4th

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Progress on a public sector pat deal may be on the cards

5 November 2026
EPA
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EPA report says raw sewage is still being discharged in Moville and Falcarragh

5 November 2026
Seanad 1
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Coco’s Law amendment passes Seanad second stage

5 November 2026
Public Lighting
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Cllr urges people to report broken street lights

5 November 2026
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Progress on a public sector pat deal may be on the cards

5 November 2026
EPA
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EPA report says raw sewage is still being discharged in Moville and Falcarragh

5 November 2026
Seanad 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coco’s Law amendment passes Seanad second stage

5 November 2026
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Taoiseach to engage with Health Minister on LUH

5 November 2026
5
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Groups in Donegal encouraged to apply for circular economy grants

5 November 2026

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