An 81-year-old Donegal man is taking part in a charity swim around the Irish coastline.

Paddy Conaghan is on a mission to swim at every beach and pier in Ireland to raise funds for a local counselling service.

The money raised will go to Gemma’s Legacy of Hope which supports people of all ages in The Rosses area of Donegal.

You can donate to his GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ducking-driving-for-gemmas-legacy-of-hope

Paddy explains how he came up with the challenge…