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229 crashes recorded on Donegal roads in 2024

The RSA says there were 229 collisions in Donegal in 2024.

An interactive map on their website shows that of the collisions, 13 were fatal and 65 left at least one person seriously injured.

24 people died on the roads in Donegal in 2024.

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