FT Report: LYIT leave it late to see off IT Carlow

The LYIT progressed in the Sigerson Cup on Tuesday night beating IT Carlow 1-13 to 1-11.
A late Keelan McGroddy goal and three injury time points were needed to secure the victory.
Brendan Cummins reports for Highland Radio Sport:
