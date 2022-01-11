  • 94.7fm / 103.3fm / 104.7fm
Maxi Curran on LYIT pulling off late Sigerson win

The LYIT will face University of Limerick in round two of the Sigerson Cup.

The Letterkenny side came from four points down in the closing minutes to win 1-13 to 1-11 against IT Carlow.

Downings Keelan McGroddy scored the goal late on while Jason McGee and Liam Gaughan scored four points a piece.

The other LYIT scorers were Ryan McFadden, Rory O’Donnell, Conor O’Donnell and Jack McSharry.

LYIT Manager Maxi Curran told Brendan Cummins he was pleased his side didn’t give in:

Limerick won comfortably in their opening game beating IT Sligo 4-15 to 0-7 while DCU also sailed into the next round with a 2-17 to 1-9 win over Maynooth.

