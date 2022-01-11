Ulster GAA to refund supporters

Ulster GAA say any supporters who paid to watch the online coverage of Friday night’s McKenna Cup opener between Donegal and Down in Ballybofey will be refunded their 12 euro fee.

There was an angry reaction from many viewers who had to contend with issues while trying to watch the game on Friday night – indeed at one stage the coverage froze for almost 15 minutes.

The issue of Broadband coverage at MacCumhaill Park will now be addressed with the planned installation of Fibre broadband at the venue.

And in the meantime, the Ulster Council say they will refund online patrons after Friday night’s match coverage problems.