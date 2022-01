A 52 year old woman who was arrested in the Creggan area of Derry under the Terrorism Act earlier today has now been released.

She was taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning, but has now been released, pending a report from the Public Prosecution Service.

Police say the arrest was a part of Operation Ledging, an ongoing investigation into the New IRA’s bomb-making activities, as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.