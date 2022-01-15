Armagh hold off Tyrone fightback to seal McKenna Cup Semi Final spot

Armagh will play Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup Semi Final on Tuesday night after they held off a Tyrone fightback to advance to the last four.
It finished 2-15 to 1-15 in Healy Park.
Francis Mooney reports for Highland Radio Sport…
