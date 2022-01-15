Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Armagh hold off Tyrone fightback to seal McKenna Cup Semi Final spot

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Photo: @UlsterGAA on Twitter

Armagh will play Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup Semi Final on Tuesday night after they held off a Tyrone fightback to advance to the last four.

It finished 2-15 to 1-15 in Healy Park.

Francis Mooney reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

LYIT
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to seek assurances regarding Atlantic Technological University board

15 January 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Fall in Covid hospitalisations at LUH and nationally today

15 January 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana “devastated” following death of man last night – Cllr Murray

15 January 2022
Fanad Lighthouse Grounds
News, Top Stories

Local road in Fanad area closed due to unsafe bridge

15 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

LYIT
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to seek assurances regarding Atlantic Technological University board

15 January 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Fall in Covid hospitalisations at LUH and nationally today

15 January 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana “devastated” following death of man last night – Cllr Murray

15 January 2022
Fanad Lighthouse Grounds
News, Top Stories

Local road in Fanad area closed due to unsafe bridge

15 January 2022
techbureau
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Gardaí investigate unexplained death of man in Buncrana

14 January 2022
bt1
News, Top Stories

Donegal success in BT Young Scientists exhibition

14 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube