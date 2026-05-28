No injuries reported following Convoy collision

Gardaí say no injuries have been reported following a road traffic collision in Convoy earlier today.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1.30pm at Cornagillagh.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Gardaí say no injuries have been reported following a road traffic collision in Convoy earlier today.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1.30pm at Cornagillagh.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland