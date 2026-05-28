Uisce Éireann urging customers across Donegak to conserve water supply

Uisce Éireann is appealing to customers across Donegal to conserve water and protect their water supply.

They say customers can help reduce their usage by adopting simple water-saving practices at home, in the garden, and at work.

In particular, customers in Buncrana, Ballybofey, Stranorlar, Milford, Letterkenny, Kerrykeel, Ramelton, and surrounding areas are being asked to be mindful of their water usage to ensure they continue to receive a normal supply.

Uisce Éireann say this is important as increased water pressure puts additional strain on our raw water sources, such as rivers and lakes.