Donegal’s Hurlers have a McGurk Cup Final to look forward to on Wednesday night after they beat University of Ulster Jordanstown 3-26 to 1-17.

It was a close affair with just a point separating the sides at half time but Mickey McCann’s side finished the second half stronger to claim the victory.

Down is their opponents in that Final after they beat Louth 5-30 to 0-11.

Donegal Hurling boss Mickey McCann joined Eóin Catterson on Saturday Sport to discuss his side’s victory…