Pierce O’Callaghan, the head of competition management at World Athletics, officially launched “Beyond The Line, Finn Valley Athletics Club, A History.”

The book which celebrates Finn Valley AC’s Golden Jubilee was launched by O’Callaghan who is the first Irishman to hold such a high-ranking position in World Athletics, on Friday evening at the Finn Valley Centre.

O’Callaghan joined Frank Craig at the event to discuss his career so far as well as the new book…