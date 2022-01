Institute came from behind to claim victory over Ballyclare on Saturday afternoon.

Liam Hassin gave Ballyclare the lead on 14 minutes before Benny McLaughlin and new signing Mark McFadden scored in the final 12 minutes of the game to give Stute the victory.

Elsewhere in the league Dergview were held to a 1-1 draw at home with Loughgall, Benny Igiehon opened the scoring for the hosts on 36 minutes before Nathan Ferris earned a share of the spoils for Loughall on 66 minutes.