Cockhill Celtic claimed a 3-0 win over Bonagee United in the top of the table clash in the Ulster Senior League on Sunday afternoon.

Christy McLaughlin, Jason Breslin and Corey McBride got the goals as Gavin Cullen’s side cut the gap at the top to just one point.

Christy McLaughlin, who got the first of those goals spoke with Chris Ashmore after the game…

Corey McBride fired in the third and afterwards he told Chris Ashmore it was a good win…