Cockhill Celtic closed the gap to Ulster Senior League leaders Bonagee United to one point after they beat them 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Christy McLaughlin opened the scoring for the hosts on 10 minutes before Jason Breslin doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime.

Corey McBride then sealed the win on 56 minutes adding his sides third who now sit just a point one point behind Bonagee with two games in hand.

Chris Ashmore reports for Highland Radio Sport…