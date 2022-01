Kilcoo of Down have beaten Fermanagh Champions Derrygonnelly Harps 3-10 to 3 points to retain their Ulster Senior Club Football Championship title.

Daryl Branagan, Ceilum Doherty and Shealin Johnston with the goals at the Athletic Grounds.

Aisling O’Reilly has the full time report…

After the game Francis Mooney spoke with scorer of the third Kilcoo goal, Shealin Johnston…