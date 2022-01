Andrew McGinley is suing the HSE, St Patrick’s Hospital in Dublin and a consultant psychiatrist over the care of his wife.

Deirdre Morley killed their three children in Co Dublin two years ago, but was found not guilty of their murder by reason of insanity.

Mr McGinley lodged the High Court action on Wednesday – the same day as his wife lodged a similar lawsuit.

Donegal man Andrew says he wants to ensure there’s no repeat of the tragedy.