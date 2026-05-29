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Slight rise in the numbers registered as homeless in the North West

There were 161 adults recorded as homeless in the North West at the end of April, a rise of 6 on the figure at the end of the previous month.

Of those, 41 were in Donegal, a rise of two.

There were 29 families recorded as homeless in the region at the end of last month, unchanged from the previous month, while the number of children registered as homeless in the North West rose by three to 69.

Nationally, there were 17,548 people recorded as homeless, up 31 on the March figure.

Of those, 5,604 were children.

Sinn Fein Housing Spokesperson Eoin O’Broin says any rise in the homelessness figures is unacceptable…….

 

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