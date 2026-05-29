Donaldson trial told letter was “not an apology for sexual assault”

The trial of Jeffrey Donaldson has heard a letter written to one of his alleged victims was not an apology for sexual assault.

The former DUP leader has pleaded not guilty to 18 historic sex offences.

His wife, Elanor, faces a trial of facts on five charges, which she denies.

Yesterday morning, the jury in the trial were read a letter by the prosecution which it said was written by Jeffrey Donaldson to Complainant A in 2020, and expressed feelings of “regret”.

During cross-examination today, Mr Donaldson’s defense lawyer suggested this letter has nothing to do with the complainant and sexual assault.

The complainant said the writing did not detail the exact words sexual abuse but there are heavy connotations of guilt and shame and asking for her forgiveness.

She later said she did not accept the letter as an apology in her own opinion, but believed Mr Donaldson was using it in his own way as a form of an apology.

The defense suggested the 63-year-old was apologising for other behaviour, to which the complainant disagreed.

She also rejected earlier suggestions that alleged incidents of sexual abuse did not happen how she remembered them.

The cross-examination continues this afternoon.