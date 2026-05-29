New measures announced under Defective Concrete Block Scheme

New measures have been announced under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, which includes the introduction of a side-by-side option and revised provisions for attached dwellings.

The side-by-side build option allows homeowners to construct a replacement dwelling adjacent to their existing defective home, enabling them to remain in place during construction.

New provisions for semi-detached and terraced houses include a mechanism to waive the damage threshold requirement in certain cases.

Applications under these provisions will be made through Donegal County Council, with further guidance to follow as soon as the regulations issue from the department.

The new measures have been welcomed by Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue, who says they will make a big difference to homeowners and families affected by defective blocks:

Meanwhile, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the revised IS 465 technical standard is expected shortly: