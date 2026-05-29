The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 29/05/26

Donna-Marie Doherty presents today with a morning heavily focused on international sporting boycotts, local school safety, and a massive weekend ahead for transport enthusiasts in Letterkenny.
Inside Today’s Episode:
⚽ The Friday Panel: Donna-Marie is joined by 100% Redress Cllr Denis McGee, Sinn Féin Representative Niamh McGuinness, and Managing Director of Football Special Seamus Mc Daid to unpack a heavy week of news, discussing Israel, driving, and local protests:
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Sporting Boycotts: The panel debates the political and sporting fallout of an apparent ministerial boycott of the upcoming Ireland vs. Israel match.
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School Protests vs. Harassment: Following deeply concerning incidents at schools in Milford, the team asks the tough question: where do we draw the line between a peaceful protest and targeted harassment?
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Road Safety Frustrations: Could high-vis vests become as mandatory as seatbelts? We discuss a new motion from Clare County Council that aims to make high-visibility clothing a legal requirement for pedestrians and cyclists to cut down on road casualties.
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Distracted Driving Epidemic: The road safety conversation continues with driving instructor David Scanlon, who highlights the growing danger of phone use by pedestrians. Meanwhile, local caller Sean brings a stark reality check to the airwaves, recounting how he witnessed two HGV drivers and a bus driver all operating their mobile phones while driving past his own garden.
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20th Northwest Truck Fest: Great news for local tourism and transport enthusiasts! Richard Browne joins the show to give us an exclusive preview of the 20th annual Northwest Truck Fest, which kicks off in Letterkenny this weekend. Expect a massive turnout and a fantastic economic boost for the area.
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The Scroll Patrol: Shannen Wilkins wraps up the week by taking us on a dive through everything social media—bringing you the funniest, weirdest, and most viral stories dominating online feeds over the last seven days.
🎵 The Greg Hughes Podcast Preview: We get an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s full-length podcast drop, featuring a remarkably candid, deep-dive interview with Donegal’s own Mickey Joe Harte.
🎧 Stream the full Friday broadcast and listen back here:
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