Blow for Mica homeowners as scheme pushed out to summer

There are fears that it could be late summer before there’s any significant progress on the Mica Redress Scheme.

The news will come as a hammer blow to the many affected homeowners who had been expecting the scheme to get off the ground in the coming weeks.

Cllr Martin McDermott attended yesterday’s meeting with Government Officials and a delegation of Donegal County Council where an update on the scheme was discussed.

Cllr Martin McDermott says while it was a constructive meeting, there’s little point in sugar coating the state of play:

