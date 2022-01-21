Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for flood measures for Donegal to be urgently progressed

A Donegal Deputy is calling for flooding mitigation measures planned for Donegal Town to be urgently progressed.

The area is susceptible to numerous types of flooding over the years with many businesses and residents frequently impacted.

A major flood relief scheme for the town has been identified with the project currently at preliminary stage.

But speaking in the Dail, Deputy Pearse Doherty asked what the timeframe is for the delivery of the project, saying the community cannot wait much longer.

Responding, Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan, who intends to visit Donegal in the coming weeks, says the Government is trying to alleviate issues as quickly as possible:

