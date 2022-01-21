Donegal GAA to vote Green – Mick McGrath

Donegal GAA will be voting in favour of the current format ahead of Saturday’s Central Council meeting at Croke Park.

Sean Dunnion, the Central Council Delegate for the county has been given a mandate by the clubs to vote for the Green Proposal which would retain the current National League and Provincial Championships along with the groups for the Sam Maguire and Tailtean Cups.

Donegal will also be asking for the Red Proposal to be taken off the Clar for Congress next month.

The Red Proposal includes the provincial championships run earlier in the year with the following All Ireland series being league based.

Donegal Chairman Mick McGrath is confident the Green Proposal will be carried: