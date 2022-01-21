Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Failings in regulation led to Mica disaster, Dail hears

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Dail has been told that failings in the regulation of the construction sector led to the Mica disaster in Donegal and elsewhere, and also the the Pyrite crisis in the east of the country.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking during a debate on the proposed Regulation of Providers of Building Works Bill.

Deputy MacLochlainn said builders should not be involved in drawing up a register, nor should they sit on the board that regulates it.

He said close relationships between builders and politicians contributed to the situation the country is now in:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

21 January 2022
restaurant
Audio, News, Top Stories

Phased easing of restrictions in North begins today

21 January 2022
covidsign112
News, Top Stories

NPHET approves easing of almost all restrictions

21 January 2022
mc ginley family
Audio, News, Top Stories

Andrew McGinley sues HSE over wife’s care

21 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

21 January 2022
restaurant
Audio, News, Top Stories

Phased easing of restrictions in North begins today

21 January 2022
covidsign112
News, Top Stories

NPHET approves easing of almost all restrictions

21 January 2022
mc ginley family
Audio, News, Top Stories

Andrew McGinley sues HSE over wife’s care

21 January 2022
crana college
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister urged to move on Three School Campus

21 January 2022
Leaving, Cert, Results
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Really positive discussion’ on this years Leaving Cert

21 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube