Failings in regulation led to Mica disaster, Dail hears

The Dail has been told that failings in the regulation of the construction sector led to the Mica disaster in Donegal and elsewhere, and also the the Pyrite crisis in the east of the country.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking during a debate on the proposed Regulation of Providers of Building Works Bill.

Deputy MacLochlainn said builders should not be involved in drawing up a register, nor should they sit on the board that regulates it.

He said close relationships between builders and politicians contributed to the situation the country is now in: