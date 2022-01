Letterkenny Institute of Technology were too strong for St. Mary’s College of Belfast in their All-Ireland Colleges Freshers’ Championship tie at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy on Thursday.

It finished: Letterkenny IT 0-12, St Mary’s College (Belfast) 1-4

Aodh Ruadh’s Cian Rooney got five points while Dungloe’s Daire Gallagher chipped in with four points.

The side is managed by Luke Barrett who gave his reaction afterwards to Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News.