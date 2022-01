The Housing Executive is being urged to come up with a plan for the future of the former Travellers site on Derry’s Letterkenny Road.

Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy says the site has been lying derelict for a number of years, and it’s become a scar on one of the main arterial routes into the city.

He says the site could be used for social housing, or the development of community, education or health facilities, particularly with work starting on the £4.2 million Daisyfield Sports Hub…………