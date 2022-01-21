Johnny McGuinness to be nominated for Council

It’s widely anticipated that Culdaff businessman, Johnny McGuinness will replace his late father Bernard as Councillor for the North Inishowen area.

Mr McGuinness has already been nominated by the Culdaff and Malin Fine Gael branches, and he is expected to be ratified by the party at a virtual convention to be held on Thursday next.

Cllr Bernard McGuinness passed away in August after serving 42 years on Donegal County Council.

Speaking on today’s Nine Till Noon, Johnny says he hopes to follow his in father’s footsteps: