Majority of restrictions to end at 6am tomorrow

The vast majority of Covid restrictions will end at 6am tomorrow morning under plans gone to the Cabinet this afternoon.

Taoiseach Michael Martin is expected to confirm at 6 o’clock this evening that the curfew on hospitality will be scrapped, capacity limits at live events and sports fixtures will end, and social distancing will non longer be required.

Covid passes won’t be required for access to hospitality and nightclubs will be allowed to open this weekend. Mask wearing will still remain.

A phased return to the office for workers can begin on Monday.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says case numbers will likely go up as a result of this, but the balance of risk is right………….

daisyfield
Audio, News, Top Stories

HE urged to address derelict Traveller site in Derry

21 January 2022
digital covid cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Majority of restrictions to end at 6am tomorrow

21 January 2022
covid19
News, Top Stories

3,568 new coronavirus cases reported in NI

21 January 2022
glass recycle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Site identified for Carndonagh bottle bank

21 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

21 January 2022
LUHED
News, Top Stories

47 people awaiting admission to LUH

21 January 2022

