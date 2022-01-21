Majority of restrictions to end at 6am tomorrow

The vast majority of Covid restrictions will end at 6am tomorrow morning under plans gone to the Cabinet this afternoon.

Taoiseach Michael Martin is expected to confirm at 6 o’clock this evening that the curfew on hospitality will be scrapped, capacity limits at live events and sports fixtures will end, and social distancing will non longer be required.

Covid passes won’t be required for access to hospitality and nightclubs will be allowed to open this weekend. Mask wearing will still remain.

A phased return to the office for workers can begin on Monday.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says case numbers will likely go up as a result of this, but the balance of risk is right………….