The Irish Second Level Students Union is describing a meeting with the Education Minister as a ‘really positive discussion.’

Norma Foley met stakeholders last night, on planning the format for this year’s Leaving Cert – no decision was made, with further talks in the coming days.

The Irish Second Level Students Union is calling for a mix of written exams and accredited grades this summer.

Its Úachtarán Emer Neville wants a decision on the Leaving Cert made as soon as possible: