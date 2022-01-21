Taoiseach confirms the lifting of most restrictions from 6am tomorrow

“There is a lot to do, but today is a good day”

The words of Taoiseach Michael Martin this evening as he confirmed the lifting of most restrictions from 6am tomorrow morning.

The requirement for social distancing will be scrapped along with all restrictions on the hospitality sector. Attendance caps at indoor and outdoor events will be also be lifted tomorrow.

Nightclubs can open this weekend while digital Covid certs won’t be needed to gain access to anything but international travel.

A phased return to the workplace will start on Monday.

The requirement for mask wearing in certain settings is being kept until the end of February as will Covid mitigation measures in schools.

Taoiseach Michael Martin addressed the nation from Government Buildings……….