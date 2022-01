A warning has been issued to those involved in antisocial behaviour in Strabane last night.

Police dealt with a large number of youths said to be causing annoyance in the area of the Melvin Sports Complex of Strabane.

In a statement police said that unfortunately the behaviour is escalating from antisocial to criminal.

They also say that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated going forward and that there’s an onus on parents to know where their children are.