Draws made for Ulster Minor & Under 20 Football Championship

The draws have been made for the Ulster Minor and Under 20 Football Championships.

In the Minor Football Championship, Donegal will play the winner of the preliminary round clash between Fermanagh and Down, should they prevail in that game they would then face the winner of Derry and Armagh in a Semi Final.

While in the Under 20 Championship, Donegal will have a home tie with Armagh with the winner of that game to play Tyrone, Fermanagh or Down in the Semi Final.

You can see the full draws below:

Ulster Under 20 Football Championship draw.

Ulster Minor Football Championship draw.