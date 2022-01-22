Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Draws made for Ulster Minor & Under 20 Football Championship

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The draws have been made for the Ulster Minor and Under 20 Football Championships.

In the Minor Football Championship, Donegal will play the winner of the preliminary round clash between Fermanagh and Down, should they prevail in that game they would then face the winner of Derry and Armagh in a Semi Final.

While in the Under 20 Championship, Donegal will have a home tie with Armagh with the winner of that game to play Tyrone, Fermanagh or Down in the Semi Final.

You can see the full draws below:

Ulster Under 20 Football Championship draw.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ulster Minor Football Championship draw.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,600 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

22 January 2022
irish rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Interest and enthusiasm” shown by public as rail review consultation ends

22 January 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Three men hospitalised following multi-car crash in Letterkenny

22 January 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Fall in Covid hospitalisations at LUH, nationally today

22 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,600 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

22 January 2022
irish rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Interest and enthusiasm” shown by public as rail review consultation ends

22 January 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Three men hospitalised following multi-car crash in Letterkenny

22 January 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Fall in Covid hospitalisations at LUH, nationally today

22 January 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

Easing of restrictions marks a “day of hope” – Varadkar

22 January 2022
national maternity hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle: National Maternity Hospital site must be state-owned

22 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube