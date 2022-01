Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney has named his team to play against Donegal in the Dr McKenna Cup Final at Healy Park on Saturday evening.

There are six changes from their Semi Final win over Armagh as into the starting fifteen come Kieran Duffy, Shane Hanratty, Darren Hughes, Killian Lavelle, Aaron Mulligan and Jack McCarron.

You can view the Monaghan starting fifteen team below.