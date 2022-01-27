Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for comprehensive mental health strategy for young people

The government needs to do more to ensure the country’s child mental health services are fully staffed and resourced.

That’s according to Mental Health Reform, which says a report detailing serious clinical oversight in south Kerry raises concerns about other CAHMS services.

The review found 227 children were exposed to risky treatment, and 46 were harmed significantly, after being prescribed inappropriate medication by a junior doctor.

Meanwhile a Donegal Deputy has called for a comprehensive mental health strategy for young people.

Speaking during statements in the Dail on Youth Mental Health, Deputy Pearse Doherty says the evidence is clear that much more needs to be done to support young people.

He has warned that calls for additional help cannot continue to fall on deaf ears:

