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Dail told people with MS in Sligo and Leitrim depend on a community worker in Donegal

A Sligo based Senator has said Sligo and Leitrim are the only counties in Ireland without an MS community worker, with people in those counties depending on the generosity of the service in Donegal.

Senator Nessa Cosgrove told the Seanad that Sligo Leitrim has the highest prevalence of MS in the country, but that the figures are provisional and possibly understated because of the lack of a dedicated community worker.

However, she was told in the Seanad by Junior Disabilities Minister Emer Currie that there is no funding available at present.

Senator Cosgrove says with World MS Day coming up on Saturday, it’s important that this is addressed…………

 

You can listen to the full discussion here –

 

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