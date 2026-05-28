The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 28/05/2026

Today we break down the potential overhaul of the IS465 technical standards, address an alarming drop in local breast screening attendance, and check in on grassroots campaigns across the county.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the program with our signature review of the morning papers, dissecting the top local and national headlines.

🏗️ The Defective Blocks Crisis & IS465 Overhaul: Deputy Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party joins Greg to discuss highly anticipated updates to the IS465 standard, which governs how affected properties are tested and processed. We also hear the heartbreaking account of a local homeowner who was plunged into severe distress after being issued completely incorrect information regarding the remediation option she had been granted.

🛒 Mystery Shopping Bags in Dungloe: In a bizarre but well-meaning turn of events, listener Sinead contacts the show. She believes someone accidentally left two full bags of shopping inside her unlocked car in Dungloe and is using the airwaves to try and track down the rightful owner.

🎀 Alarming Breast Screen Drop-off: Cllr Declan Meehan raises serious concerns regarding women’s health in the county. He calls on the HSE to immediately investigate why an alarming 40% of Donegal women who were invited to their very first breast screening appointment failed to attend.

☕ Gaeilge and Coffee in Letterkenny: We highlight a fantastic new local initiative launched in Letterkenny this week. Coffee lovers can now secure discounts on their morning brew simply by placing their order in Irish, boosting everyday use of the language.

🚶 Mandatory High-Viz Debate: Clare County Councillor Pat Burke joins the show to discuss a motion he recently had passed at a council meeting, which formally calls on the government to make high-visibility clothing strictly mandatory for all pedestrians and cyclists on public roads.

🫁 Living with Lung Fibrosis: Tina McGlynn, who battles Lung Fibrosis, joins Greg to candidly discuss living with the chronic respiratory condition. She sheds light on the symptoms, daily challenges, and the vital support groups available for patients and families right here in Donegal.