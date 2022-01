There are calls for the passport office to open 7 days a week.

The Irish Examiner reports that the office is set to be flooded with up to 1.7 million applications in the weeks and months ahead as families scramble to book foreign holidays.

There’s already a backlog of 113 thousand passports in the system because of disruption caused by covid lockdowns.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has called for the office to be opened 7 days a week until what he called the passport ’emergency’ is over.