Doherty and Keegan to start for Mayo

Jason Doherty is poised to make his first Mayo appearance in over two years on Sunday.

The Burrishoole club man has been named to start in their Allianz Football League opener against Donegal, after recovering from a serious knee injury.

There’s no place for Cillian O’Connor in the matchday 26 as he continues his recovery from injury, Lee Keegan is named at corner back while Aidan O’Shea is listed amongst the substitutes.

The game takes place at Sligo’s Markievicz Park as MacHale Park in Castlebar undergoes resurfacing works.