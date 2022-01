A former Principal of the Loreto Convent in Letterkenny has died.

Sister Canice was 92 when she sadly passed away yesterday.

Originally from Kilkenny, Sister Canice spent 26 years in Letterkenny and has been described as a very forward thinking woman who wanted the best for all her students.

In more recent years, Sister Canice retired to her native Kilkenny.

Retired school teacher Mary Conlon worked closely with sister Canice: