Letterkenny U18’s chase Ulster title this weekend

Youth Rugby is thriving in Letterkenny with the U18s playing in the Ulster Club League final this weekend.

Letterkenny travel to Ballymoney on Saturday to compete against the host who they have met and beaten twice already this season in the regional league rounds.

The 27 strong squad has matured over the season as they clearly relish the expansive style of rugby that is being coached at the club.

The side is made up of players from Letterkenny and surrounding areas including Milford, Trentagh, Fanad, Falcarragh, Glenties, Newtown and Strabane.

Under coach Kevin Arnold, they train twice weekly and are all fighting for their positions in the 1VX for the Saturday game.

Letterkenny met an experienced Carrickfergus in the Semi-final at home in Dave Gallaher Park .

Try’s came from Cillian Boyle, David Henry and Ultan Mc Guinness and Ewan Douglas with two conversions and a penalty helped them to a 27-7 win.

Men of the Match went to two Milford men Ewan Douglas for his powerful attack runs and Ryan Orsi for consistently dominating the lineout and some huge defence.

Forwards

David Illie

Jack Gibbons

Jayden Friel

Cathair McCrory

Conal Boyle

Ryan Orsi

Conor Mangan

Johnnie McGonagle

Finn Duffy

Jynaid Rayes (Captain)

Connor Gibson

Daithi Doherty

Isaac McIlwaine

Archie Stewart

Matthew Murray

Backs

Cian Arenhold

Dylan Coyle

David Henry

Tiernan McFadden

Cuan BrophyÂ

Matthew Gibson

Cillian Boyle

Callum Orsi

Ewan Douglas

Cian O Hagan

Ruan McClintock

Ulan MacGuinness