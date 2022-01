The Letterkenny Institute of Technology will play NUIG in the quarter finals of the Sigerson Cup next week.

Maxi Curran’s side progressed to the last eight by beating UCD in Convoy and will face the students from the west next Tuesday in Dangan, Galway with the throw in to be confirmed.

Also on Tuesday, University Limerick will meet Queens in Dublin while on Wednesday DCU play University Ulster and MTU Kerry will be up against Maynooth.