Need for community communication highlighted in Buncrana survey

A Community Worker in Buncrana says a survey carried among ethnic minorities last year shows the need for more communication and understanding.

Ruth Garvey-Williams is a volunteer with the Exchange Community Centre, and was involved in the survey which spoke to over 100 people from different ethnic backgrounds who have moved to Buncrana within the past 10 years.

She says some respondents did report of discrimination and abuse, the vast majority of it verbal in nature, with a relatively small amount of physical abuse recorded.

Ruth Garvey-Williams told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that the need for dialogue and discussion cropped up again and again…………..