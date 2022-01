A threat against a Foyle MLA has been condemned.

This afternoon, Sinead McLaughlin MLA and her staff were evacuated from their office after being informed by police of reports that a bomb was left at the premises.

Searches of the building are continuing.

Ms McLaughlin says while it’s deeply unpleasant to be subjected to such a threat, nothing she says will stop her from carrying out her work as a public representative.

Meanwhile, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has described the threat as despicable.