‘Positive’ talks ahead of Russian marine exercises

Talks between representatives from the Irish Fishing Industry and the Russian Ambassador have been described as “extremely positive”.

The two sides met this morning so that fishermen could raise their concerns over the impact Russian Navy drills may have on their sector, when they get underway next week.

A “buffer zone” is being considered, so both trawlers and military boats can co-exist.

CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, former Donegal councillor Brendan Byrne, says progress was made…………