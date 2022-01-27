Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Return of jobseekers payments to post offices ‘good news for Donegal’

It’s anticipated that the return of jobseekers payments to post offices will ensure the viability of many rural facilities in Donegal.

The changes will initially apply to all new jobseeker applicants, before being extended to other jobseekers over the coming months.

When public health restrictions were introduced in 2020, people in receipt of social welfare were given the option of being paid into a bank account.

Finola McBride Executive Member of the Irish Postmasters Union for Donegal says the move will have far reaching benefits for rural communities:

