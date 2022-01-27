‘School profiling’ may be used in hybrid leaving scenario

Controversial ‘school profiling’ may have to be used if a decision is taken to opt for a hybrid leaving certificate this year.

A decision is expected soon in relation to what form the state exams will take this year, but according to the Irish Times, the Government has been advised that profiling may be needed to counteract grade inflation.

The examination of a schools historical performance had been under consideration in 2020, but was dropped after claims it could penalise students attending schools in disadvantaged areas.