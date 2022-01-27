V Spa ranked one of Ireland’s top 10 spas

The V Spa, set within the Villa Rose Hotel has this week been named as one of Ireland’s Top 10 Spas in The Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards.

The Independent asked readers to submit nominations in a number of categories including Ireland’s favourite spa. Entries were open to all readers in Ireland and overseas. After entries closed, the top nominees were tallied and an expert judging panel adjudicated on the readers’ shortlist.

Speaking to Highland Radio, Leona McGee, Marketing Manager said “The V Spa has long been recognised as one of the North West’s leading spas, therefore, to get the recognition as one of the best in the country is something extremely special for the entire team. Our spa therapists are known for their high level of advanced training and are extremely dedicated in everything they do”.

2022 is set to be a year of innovation and advancement within the V Spa with several exciting therapies being added to the treatment menu. The official opening of their Medi Spa is set for the spring as well as the inclusion of Touch Therapy Treatments including Cancer Care Reflexology.

The V Spa thermal suite houses a crystal steam room, tropical showers, the razul mud chamber, foot spa & hydrotherapy pool together with 7 treatment rooms and a relaxation suite. They offer an impressive range of spa treatments from holistic to maternity to deep tissue and sports massage.

The team at the V Spa and indeed the Villa Rose Hotel are delighted to receive this accolade and thanked their followers and guests for voting them as one of the top spas in the country.

To find out more about booking a relaxing spa day in one of Ireland’s Top 10 Spas visit www.villarose.ie/v-spa