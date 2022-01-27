Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Watch: Former Rovers player Abankwah on move to Italy

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A former underage Letterkenny Rovers player is dreaming of making it in Italian football’s top tier.

James Abankwah says he’s lost for words after signing for Serie A side, Udinese.

The 18-year old defender has joined from St Patrick’s Athletics and will remain with the League of Ireland side until July, as he completes his Leaving Cert.

It’s believed Pat’s have secured a record six figure fee for a League of Ireland player.

James was with Rovers in 2011 before heading to Cherry Orchard and then St Pats.

He spoke with the St Pats club media after the signing:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

postoffice
Audio, News, Top Stories

Return of jobseekers payments to post offices ‘good news for Donegal’

27 January 2022
exchange 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for community communication highlighted in Buncrana survey

27 January 2022
LUHED
News, Top Stories

57 people awaiting admission to LUH

27 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

27 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

postoffice
Audio, News, Top Stories

Return of jobseekers payments to post offices ‘good news for Donegal’

27 January 2022
exchange 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for community communication highlighted in Buncrana survey

27 January 2022
LUHED
News, Top Stories

57 people awaiting admission to LUH

27 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

27 January 2022
childrens mental health
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for comprehensive mental health strategy for young people

27 January 2022
leinster house
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stalking Bill to move forward today

27 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube