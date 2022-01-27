Watch: Former Rovers player Abankwah on move to Italy

A former underage Letterkenny Rovers player is dreaming of making it in Italian football’s top tier.

James Abankwah says he’s lost for words after signing for Serie A side, Udinese.

The 18-year old defender has joined from St Patrick’s Athletics and will remain with the League of Ireland side until July, as he completes his Leaving Cert.

It’s believed Pat’s have secured a record six figure fee for a League of Ireland player.

James was with Rovers in 2011 before heading to Cherry Orchard and then St Pats.

He spoke with the St Pats club media after the signing: